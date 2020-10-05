St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Bowlus

BOWLUS -- A St. Cloud woman was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The incident happen around 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 20th Street and 140th Avenue in Two Rivers Township, southeast of Bowlus.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Taeler Babb, of St. Cloud, was heading east on 20th Street when she failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle in the intersection.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Joseph Mrosla.

Babb was taken to St. Cloud hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

Both vehicles sustained damaged and were towed.