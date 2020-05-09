St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 15

ST. AUGUSTA -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash in St. Augusta Friday night. The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Highway 15 at County Road 136.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going south on Highway 15 when it entered the east ditch and hit a semi-truck in a parking lot.

Authorities say the car then crossed back over the highway, hit an electrical box, and came to a stop in the west ditch.

The driver of the car, 77-year-old Mary Urbanski, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 26-year-old Jonathan Debrosse of Chicago, Illinois, was not hurt.