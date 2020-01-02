St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash In Northern Minnesota
GRAND RAPIDS -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash up in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 38 in Itasca County.
Sixty-year-old Sylvia Auerbach was driving south when her car crossed the center line, went into the ditch, and struck a tree.
Auerbach was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers say the road was snow and ice covered.
