St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash In Northern Minnesota

GRAND RAPIDS -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash up in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 38 in Itasca County.

Sixty-year-old Sylvia Auerbach was driving south when her car crossed the center line, went into the ditch, and struck a tree.

Auerbach was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say the road was snow and ice covered.