ST. CLOUD - A St. Cloud woman was hurt after Firefighters responded to a fire at Beverly Apartments at 310 4th Avenue South in St. Cloud on Saturday night.

The St. Cloud Fire Department received the call at about 7:00 p.m. and were told that a woman was trapped inside the building. Firefighters were able to get 64-year-old Nancy Gohman out of the apartment.

Gohman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for medical treatment.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

St. Cloud Apartment Fire Broken window after fire (Dan DeBaun, WJON News)