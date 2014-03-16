St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Apartment Fire [PHOTOS]

Beverly Apartments after the fire (Dan DeBaun, WJON News)

ST. CLOUD - A St. Cloud woman was hurt after Firefighters responded to a fire at Beverly Apartments at 310 4th Avenue South in St. Cloud on Saturday night.

The St. Cloud Fire Department received the call at about 7:00 p.m. and were told that a woman was trapped inside the building. Firefighters were able to get 64-year-old Nancy Gohman out of the apartment.

Gohman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for medical treatment.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

Broken window after fire (Dan DeBaun, WJON News)
Trees cut down near the apartment building (Dan DeBaun, WJON News)
