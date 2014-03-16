St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Apartment Fire [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD - A St. Cloud woman was hurt after Firefighters responded to a fire at Beverly Apartments at 310 4th Avenue South in St. Cloud on Saturday night.
The St. Cloud Fire Department received the call at about 7:00 p.m. and were told that a woman was trapped inside the building. Firefighters were able to get 64-year-old Nancy Gohman out of the apartment.
Gohman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for medical treatment.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.