No One Hurt In St. Cloud Early Morning Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in an early morning fire on Saturday in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to an apartment fire at 2056 15th Street North around 2:00 a.m.

The Fire Department says they arrived to find flames pushing out of a 3rd-floor patio window and were quickly able to get the fire under control and extinguished.

The apartment was deemed a total loss but the remaining residents were able to return to their individual apartments. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

