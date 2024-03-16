No One Hurt In St. Cloud Early Morning Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in an early morning fire on Saturday in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to an apartment fire at 2056 15th Street North around 2:00 a.m.
Get our free mobile app
The Fire Department says they arrived to find flames pushing out of a 3rd-floor patio window and were quickly able to get the fire under control and extinguished.
The apartment was deemed a total loss but the remaining residents were able to return to their individual apartments. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- KVSC Trivia Zaniness Provided By “Goat Posse” For 30 Years
- Paynesville Broadcast Club Continues to Grow In 6th Year
- Sartell Schools Doing Its Part To Boost State’s Computer Ranking
- Era Coming To An End For Cold Spring Opera House
- Destiny Calls Hanowski For Flyers Hall Of Fame
YOUNG GYMNASTS MAKING HISTORY IN ALBANY
Come With Us and Tour Clear Lake in Pictures
5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage