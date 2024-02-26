Fire Damages St. Cloud Apartment Unit on Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a south St. Cloud apartment building on Sunday.

Firefighters were called out to 1320 6th Avenue South just before 3:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming out of one of the apartment units. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the damage caused by the flames caused it to be uninhabitable.

The building's exterior also was damaged from the smoke and flames extending out of the apartment unit.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal's Office.

Here are Some St. Cloud State Hockey Players Who Now Play in the NHL

10 Unique Things You Only Say If You're In Minnesota