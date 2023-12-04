Fire at St. Cloud Salvation Army Displaces Residents

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A fire at a St. Cloud homeless shelter displaced a number of residents early Monday morning.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was dispatched to the Salvation Army at 400 Highway 10 South at about 3:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the second floor of the shelter that had been suppressed by the sprinkler system.

Fire damage was limited to one room, but the building sustained water damage to the first and second floors.

The fire department says one person was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

