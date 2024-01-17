One Person Hurt In St. Cloud Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt during a fire at a St. Cloud hotel Wednesday morning.
The St. Cloud Fire Department says at about 8:30 a.m. they were called to a 2nd floor fire at the Days Inn on 37th Avenue South.
They say the building was evacuated and the fire was quickly brought under control but one person was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with injuries from the blaze. The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
