Texas Man Charged With Starting St. Cloud Hotel Room on Fire

ST. CLOUD -- A Texas man is charged with arson after allegedly starting a fire at a St. Cloud hotel Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the AmericInn Hotel around 3:00 p.m. for a fire in a hotel room. A responding police officer saw a large pool of water outside and inside the hotel room and firefighters trying to shut off sprinklers.

According to the criminal complaint, there was fire damage on the floor inside the room, damage to the bathroom door, burnt items on the floor, and a glass pipe in the room.

The officer met with the room's occupant, 42-year-old Edward Andres of Houston. Records show Andres told police that he was being followed by three people and when he returned to his room, he saw them inside. Andres said he barricaded himself inside the bathroom and placed flaming toilet paper by the door because he didn't have a cell phone to call police.

Get our free mobile app

Andres denied taking any drugs but admitted he had relapsed a month prior.

A hotel staff member told police they did not see anyone other than Andres going in or out of the room all day.

Andres is charged with 1st-degree arson of a dwelling.

Records do not list a damage estimate.