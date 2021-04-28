Brainerd Man Sentenced for Minneapolis Police Precinct Fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Brainerd man who pleaded guilty for his role in the burning of a Minneapolis Police precinct has been sentenced in federal court.

Twenty-three-year-old Dylan Robinson was sentenced to four years in prison and must pay $12-million in restitution. Robinson will also be on two years of supervised release following his prison term.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson in December.

According to court documents, Robinson was outside the Third Precinct on the night of May 28, 2020. When the crowd starting yelling to burn it down, the unruly crowd tore down the fence.

Robinson and an unidentified co-conspirator breached the fence and entered the building. Robinson then lit an object on fire being held by the co-conspirator, who authorities say threw it at the building.

