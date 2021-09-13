Paynesville Man Found Incompetent to Face Arson Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville man accused of burning down the mobile home he was living in has been found incompetent to face the charge against him.

Court records show a mental competency evaluation returned earlier this month determined 42-year-old Nicholas Voss is not currently capable of aiding in his defense.

Paynesville Police responded to the 400 block of Minnie Street on July 8th to find a trailer fully engulfed and Voss standing near it.

Police confirmed Voss was a tenant in the trailer and detected the smell of gasoline on him. Police say Voss ultimately admitted to starting the fire using gasoline and a lighter.

Voss was charged with 1st-degree arson of a dwelling. The court records don't indicate a motive behind the fire.

