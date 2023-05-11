St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Wright County
OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt when the car she was in was struck by a semi.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 94 in Otsego.
The car was on the shoulder of the interstate when it was hit by the truck.
Thirty-eight-year-old Amber Vaughn of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and another passenger in the car were not hurt. Also, the semi driver was not hurt.
