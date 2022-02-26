St. Cloud Woman Found Incompetent to Face Murder Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman charged with killing her infant son has been found incompetent to face the charges against her.

Twenty-seven-year-old Fardoussa Abdillahi is charged with 1st-degree premeditated murder and 2nd-degree intentional murder in the death of her three-month-old baby.

The findings mean the criminal proceedings are on hold. The Stearns County Attorney's Office has filed an intent to prosecute once Abdillahi can be restored to competency.

According to the Stearns County charging complaint, a man called the police on November 28th to request a welfare check on the child. Officers responded to the 2900 Block of Maine Prairie Road where the man said a baby was missing and the mother was saying she threw the child in a dumpster.

Records show several people had gone to the scene to look for the boy after Abdillahi had called her mother to report what she had done. When they couldn't find the baby, the search party called the police.

Court records show, officers spoke with Abdillahi who was crying and saying she stabbed the 3-and-a-half-month-old boy before putting him in a plastic garbage bag and throwing the bag in the dumpster behind her apartment complex.

In a statement to police, Abdillahi allegedly said after the boy was born, she started having headaches and feelings of worry and fear. She was upset that the child's father was denying the boy was his and wondered how she was going to get help.

Records show she told investigators that she grabbed a kitchen knife and demonstrated how she slashed the boy's throat. Officers were able to find the boy's body in the garbage dumpster and arrested his mother.

An autopsy determined the boy died from sharp force injuries to his neck and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

