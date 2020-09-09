St. Cloud Woman Charged With Stabbing Her Roommate

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman is charged with attacking her roommate with a knife, leaving the victim with two stab wounds.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim and 23-year-old Rosecarline Stroot got into an argument at their apartment in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue South Monday. The argument was over Stroot inviting guests into the apartment without permission from other roommates.

Witnesses say Stroot grabbed a saucepan and hit the roommate in the face. When the victim grabbed a pot to arm herself, others stepped in to try to separate the two. Court records show that's when Stroot grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim drove herself to the hospital for treatment.

Stroot is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.