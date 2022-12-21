St. Cloud Woman Accused of Stabbing Baby Found Competent

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman accused of murdering her infant child has been restored to competency and will now face a 1st-degree premeditated murder charge.

Twenty-seven-year-old Fardoussa Abdillahi is accused of stabbing the 3 1/2-month-old boy before putting him in a plastic garbage bag and throwing the bag in the dumpster.

In a statement to police, Abdillahi allegedly said after the boy was born, she started having headaches and feelings of worry and fear. She was upset that the child's father was denying the boy was his and wondered how she was going to get help.

A Stearns County grand jury handed up the 1st-degree murder indictment in December 2021. In Minnesota, a 1st-degree murder conviction carries a life sentence. She also faces a 2nd-degree murder charge with intent, but not premeditated.

A mental competency exam last February determined Abdillahi was mentally unfit to face the charge. A judge determined Abdillahi is now competent after a review of her progress report.

According to the charges, a man called the police on November 28, 2021, to request a welfare check. Officers responded to the 2900 Block of Maine Prairie Road where the man said a baby was missing and the mother was saying she threw the child in the dumpster behind her apartment building.

Records show several people had gone to the scene to look for the boy after Abdillahi had called her mother to report what she had done. When they couldn't find the baby, the search party called the police.

According to the complaint, officers spoke with Abdillahi who was crying and saying she stabbed the boy before putting his body in the dumpster. Officers were able to find the boy's body and arrested his mother.

An autopsy determined the boy died from sharp force injuries to his neck and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Bail has been set at $2,000,000 without conditions or $1,000,000 with conditions.

An evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for February 13th.

