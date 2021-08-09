St. Cloud Woman Accused of Knife Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman is charged with two felony counts of domestic assault after a man was cut with a knife.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to a knife complaint Friday just before 10:00 a.m. Officers met with a man who said 30-year-old Lateaka Williams had assaulted him with a kitchen knife.

Police saw a cut on the man's left biceps and were told the knife had a green handle. Officers recovered a knife matching the description at the scene.

The man said Williams came into his room and asked for a cigarette. He told her he only had one left and did not give it to her. Williams is accused of leaving the room and returning with the knife and trying to stab the man.

A witness at the scene told a similar story but added that Williams was asking the victim to leave and was verbally harassing him as he packed his things.

Court records show Williams told police that she told the victim to turn down the music he was playing, asked for a cigarette, and asked him to leave. She said she put her arm up over the doorway to the bedroom to prevent the man from entering. She said the man put his arms by her neck and shoved her against a wall. She then took the knife out of her pocket but denied cutting the man.

Court records show previous assault convictions against Williams in Benton and Stearns counties in 2018 and 2016.

