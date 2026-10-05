ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two potential development proposals have emerged from the former Tech High School property.

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Back in May, the St. Cloud Economic Development Authority put out a request for proposals for the 3.27-acre property now known as the North City Hall Redevelopment Site.

Read More: What’s Next For St. Cloud's North City Hall Site? |

Proposals were due by mid July.

Two development parties submitted formal responses: Torborg Builders and Doyenne Development.

Staff reviewed the responses and interviewed both developers to further evaluate their qualifications, level of interest, and preliminary development concept for the site.

Torborg is proposing a two-building market-rate apartment complex totaling 116 units with underground garages. Their timeline would be to break ground in the spring with completion in the fall of 2028.

Doyenne Development is proposing a mix of housing and entertainment, including a five-story apartment unit with 71 units as well as one and two story commercial building with a rooftop deck and an outdoor area. The company calls it an 'eater-tainment' destination.

The selection of a developer doesn't mean these would be the final design. The city would like to negotiate through the end of the year with the sale of the land and construction starting in early 2027. The St. Cloud EDA will discuss the two proposals at its meeting Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.