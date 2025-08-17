UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud picked up nearly an inch of rain early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says we officially received .97 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. We've had 1.76 inches of rain so far in August, which is still .24 of an inch below normal.

St. Cloud has had 14.23 inches of rain during the summer months of June, July and August. We need to get up to 16.52 inches of rain to crack the top 10 for wettest summers on record. That mark was set just last year.

Much heavier rain has fallen in southern Minnesota, where there are Flash Flood Warnings in place on Sunday morning.

One more day of strong storms and the potential for heavy rain on Sunday.

A few thunderstorms may become severe on Sunday, primarily during the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain, localized flooding, and a chance for severe weather continue through Monday before quiet weather returns the rest of the week.

Get ready for a stretch of dry weather this coming week as high pressure builds in across the region.