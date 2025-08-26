ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has received some state grant money to help replace some old lead lines with new copper ones.

The Minnesota Public Facility Authority has announced more than $236.4 million in loans and grants to 30 wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects in 18 cities throughout the state.

St. Cloud has received just over $80,000 for three service line replacement projects on Wilson Avenue, Germain Street, and University Drive Southeast and 8th Avenue Southeast.

The MPFA helps cities replace aging infrastructure and make system improvements to protect public health and improve water quality.

Since its inception in 1987, the MPFA has provided over $7.1 billion for public infrastructure programs statewide.