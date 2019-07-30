St. Cloud VA Wind Turbine Comes Down [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- The skyline over the St. Cloud VA campus will soon look a little different.

Crews have started removing the wind turbine Tuesday afternoon.

The removal will cost over $326,000 and the contractor will recycle or reuse most of the turbine components.

Last year, the St. Cloud VA commissioned a study to look at whether the turbine could be repaired or destroyed. In the end, the cost of trying to fix the turbine outweighed its potential energy savings.

The turbine was built in 2011 and never produced any energy for the VA.