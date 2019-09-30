ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud VA is offering several opportunities for veterans to get their flu shot throughout October.

Starting Tuesday all Veterans enrolled at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center can get vaccinated at one of several walk-in clinics. The VA is offering the quadrivalent, standard-dose vaccine for all Veterans.

Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system can also get their vaccination at any participating Walgreens Pharmacy for free with a valid Veterans Health Identification Card and photo ID.

No appointments are necessary for the walk-in clinics. Clinic dates and times at the St. Cloud VA include:

- Oct 1 & 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Building 96

- Oct 3, 4, 7-11, 15-18, 21-25 & 28-31 from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the Canteen

- Oct 1, 8, 15, 22, & 29 (Tuesdays) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Building 1

- Oct 5, 12,19, & 29 (Saturdays) from 8:00 a.m. to noon in Building 1

If you can't make one of the scheduled times at the St. Cloud VA, flu shots are available at any scheduled VA appointment.