St. Cloud VA Names New Director

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud VA has a new director.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Friday Brent Thelen has been appointed to the position.

Thelen has been with the Department of Veterans Affairs for over 16 years and currently serves as the Director of Quality Management Systems/ISO Consultant Division in Washington D.C.

He replaces Stephen Black who left the St. Cloud VA Health Care System in January.

The St. Cloud VA Operates three Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Alexandria, Brainerd and Montevideo.