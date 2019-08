St. Cloud VA Hosting Women Veterans Expo

ST. CLOUD -- Women veterans are invited to an event in St. Cloud Saturday. A Women Veterans Expo will be held at Whitney Senior Center from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Speakers will address several topics including suicide prevention, healthy eating, menopause, and stress management.

Preregistration is requested but not required. Register by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-veterans-expo-tickets-63879017862 or by calling Amber Willert, Women Veterans Program Manager, at 320-252-1670, Ext. 6655 or Ext. 7625.

For more information about VA’s benefits and services for women Veterans, visit https://www.va.gov/womenvet.