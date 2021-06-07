St. Cloud VA Holding Virtual Town Hall for Women Veterans

ST. CLOUD -- Local women veterans served by the VA healthcare system will be able to voice their concerns this week.

The St. Cloud VA is putting on a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday night at 5:00 p.m. The event will allow veterans to give feedback to VA officials with the goal of improving the health care services provided to them.

There are three ways to participate. To join the meeting via video chat on a computer or a smartphone visit this link: https://tinyurl.com/jk9jp545. The VA recommends downloading the Microsoft Teams app if you are using a cell phone.

To join the meeting via phone only, dial 1-872-701-0185 and then enter the conference ID number (229 702 822#) when prompted.

