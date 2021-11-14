CentraCare Hosting Free Cancer Screening Night in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- It’s no surprise that early detection can help increase the treatability of illness and disease.

That’s why CentraCare’s Coborn Cancer, Dermatology, Breast, and Digestive centers are teaming up for a free cancer screening event this week.

The screening night will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Coborn Healing Center in St. Cloud.

You will be able to get a free skin check and radon test kit, tour the giant colon and learn more about cancer prevention and screening. Masks and pre-registration are required.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 320-229-5100.

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.