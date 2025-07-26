Expect Delays On 33rd Avenue Due To Utility Work
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A one-block section of a main road in St. Cloud will be reduced to one northbound lane starting on Monday. 33rd Avenue South will have only one northbound lane between 2nd Street South and 1st Street South near Taco Bell due to planned utility work. Traffic will be maintained in both directions; however, drivers should expect minor delays. The work will last through Thursday, weather permitting.
In addition, on Tuesday, the eastbound lane of 1st Street South between 5th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South in downtown St. Cloud will be closed due to utility work. A detour will be posted, and the closure will only last for one day.
