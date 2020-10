ST. CLOUD -- Utility Work will close a west St. Cloud intersection for several hours Thursday.

Xcel Energy will be working at the intersection of Westwood Parkway and Ridgewood Road. The work will prompt a detour around the work zone from 9:00 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m.

A detour will be in place via Veterans Drive to Rolling Ridge Road to Cypress Road.

The timeframes are weather dependent.