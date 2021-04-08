Lane Closures Planned for 2nd Street South in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Highway Department is alerting drivers to some lane closures coming soon to a St. Cloud street.

Crews will be performing storm sewer inspections on 2nd Street South from Highway 15 to Cooper Avenue.

The work is tentatively planned to start Monday and continue for two weeks.

The inspections will prompt intermittent lane closures and cause traffic slowdowns through the work zones. You're encouraged to find alternate routes or expect delays through approximately April 23rd.