Nighttime Closures Planned for I-94 in St. Michael Wednesday

ST. MICHAEL -- Drivers who travel Interstate 94 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities should expect some nighttime lane closures and even some brief full closures Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

As part of the I-94 improvement project currently underway, crews will be placing beams and girders on the Highway 241 bridge in St. Michael. It will require single-lane closures on I-94 and at times full traffic closures in both directions.

The work will take place between 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and 7:00 a.m. Thursday. Traffic will be a single lane in each direction during that time.

Full lane closures and halted traffic will take place between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. up to 15 minutes at a time.

You're strongly encouraged to avoid the work area and find an alternate route if possible.