Overnight Lane Closures Planned for I-94

HASTY -- Lane closures are planned on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Hasty starting Monday.

Overnight lane closures will be in effect for both eastbound and westbound lanes through November.

Eastbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane primarily from 6:00 p.m. until noon and westbound I-94 will be down to one lane from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Those hours could vary depending on the day of the week, weather and traffic volumes, however.

Crews will be building temporary lanes to prepare for the upcoming road resurfacing and widening of I-94 between Monticello and Clearwater over the next two years.