Tree Clearing to Cause Delays on Stearns County Roads

STEARNS COUNTY -- Drivers who use Stearns County Road 50 between Interstate 94 and Cold Spring and County Road 9 between I-94 and Richmond may encounter some delays starting next week.

A utility company will be clearing trees along those corridors starting Monday which will prompt the roads to be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

You're encouraged to find an alternate route or prepare for delays.

Weather permitting, the work should be completed in about one week.