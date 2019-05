ALBANY -- For the next few weeks, lane closures will slow traffic on Interstate 94 between Albany and Sauk Centre.

Starting Tuesday, drivers will encounter work crews, heavy equipment, and slow traffic. The lane closures are needed while workers make repairs to the pavement.

The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by June 7th.