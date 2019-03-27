St. Cloud Tutor Charged After Sex With 14-Year-Old Student

ST. CLOUD -- A 19-year-old St. Cloud man is charged with forcing sex on a 14-year-old girl who he was tutoring. A complaint filed in Stearns County District Court charges Leroy Moore with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13-and-15-years-old and being in a position of authority.

Court records show Moore was working as a tutor-coach for Dreamline, a youth-development program partnering with the St. Cloud Area School District.

Interviews with the girl and with Moore confirmed the sex took place inside a Dreamline classroom at North Junior High on two separate occasions in early March. According to the complaint, Moore said he first kissed the girl in the hallway in February. He then told investigators he took her out of class and to the Dreamline classroom where he locked the door and had intercourse with the victim on March 1st and again the following week.

Moore is set to make his 1st appearance in court on April 1st.

In a statement, school district officials say he no longer works for Dreamline.