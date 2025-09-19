Construction is underway at 302 5th Avenue South where a former Methodist Church will become a new treatment center. St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson joined me on WJON for a Radio Town Hall. He discussed what this facility will bring to the community. Anderson says it will be an outpatient treatment facility for individuals dealing with addiction. The name of the facility is Ascension Recovery Services.

Good Thing for the Community

Anderson says addiction drives homelessness and causes many other problems in society. He says it is good to see activity at this site and he expects it to be a good facility to have open to help people get back on a good path in their lives. Clearly some work is being done on the outside of the building now but Anderson believes the majority of the remodeling will be happening on the inside of the building. Anderson isn't aware of their timeline for completion of the project.

Ascension Recovery Services

Ascension Recovery Services says they will offer detox and residential treatment, as well as walk-in assessments and outpatient therapy. It would be a voluntary program. The 48-bed facility will have an average patient stay of 28 days. They say the center would create 43 full-time jobs. More on this...

