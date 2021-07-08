St. Cloud to Start Street Resurfacing Projects Monday

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud will start phase one of its street resurfacing program Monday. A number of streets will be getting a new overlay of pavement over the next few weeks.

They are...

-- 1st Street South from 25th Avenue South behind Lunds/Byerly's to 33rd Avenue South by Arby's

-- 29th Avenue South between 1st Street South to Division Street near TJ Maxx

-- 32nd Avenue South between 1st Street South to Division Street near Brigitte's Cafe

-- 7th Street Southeast on the east side of Highway 10 near Culver's

-- Park Avenue South from 2nd Street South near House of Pizza West and Angushire Golf Course to Wellington Circle

-- 37th Avenue South near the Holiday Inn between Division Street and 2nd Street South

-- 11th Avenue South near Bremer Bank

-- 5th Street North between 33rd Avenue North and 25th Avenue North.

Through traffic will be maintained, but you're asked to find an alternate route if possible.

The work should be completed by the end of July or early August.

