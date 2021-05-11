St. Cloud Tech & Community College Commencement 2021

CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES

St. Cloud Technical & Community College has been around since 1948, when it was founded as the 2nd technical educational college in the state. They've been going strong ever since, providing education and degrees through what today is 90 different program options that match the types of jobs that are available in and around the St. Cloud area, as well as around the state of Minnesota.

A GREAT AFFORDABLE EDUCATION CLOSE TO HOME

Two of my three children attended SCTCC, and one is still there, working on a degree in graphics. Their programs have changed throughout the years, as the jobs have changed in our communities, but I've always been impressed with the wide variety of classes and degree's that our local tech school offers to students. It's also a great place for high school students to get a jump start on their college education during their last years of high school.

In addition to the degrees offered at the school, SCTCC offers online degrees as well...so if you are trying to work and raise a family...or if you simply want to continue working while you work on your degree, there are so many options. Some of their online degrees include:

Accounting

Computer Programming

Culinary Arts

Early Childhood Education

Farm Management

Finance

IT

Marketing & Design

Marketing Sales Management and more

THIS YEAR'S VIRTUAL CEREMONY

This year, there are around 800 students that will be completing their degrees, and to celebrate, SCTCC will be having a Commencement video for the graduates and their family and friends Friday, May 14th at 4 pm. If you would like to view the ceremony, you can connect through Youtube and Facebook, by clicking HERE now.