St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Brings Fifty Years Of Favorites To Stage
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local music group is holding a special concert this weekend. The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra is performing "Celebrate 50!" on Saturday to mark its 50th Anniversary.
The concert will highlight some of the group's favorite works from over the past five decades. Some of the numbers include Dance Episodes from Rodeo by Aaron Copland, Festive Overture by Dmitri Shostakovich, and Franz Liszt's Les Préludes.
The concert will also feature Soloist Martin Hodel on trumpet. Hodel is Professor of Music at St. Olaf College and principal trumpet player of the International Chamber Orchestra of Puerto Rico.
A pre-concert talk will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by a reception in the lobby. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. in Ritsche Auditorium at St. Cloud State University. The cost to attend is $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $5 for students.
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