St. Cloud State Named College of Distinction

ST. CLOUD -- The website Colleges of Distinction has named St. Cloud State a college of distinction. The announcement came last week after they conducted interviews with faculty this summer.

Kathryn Kloby is the Associate Vice President of Strategic Communication at St. Cloud State. She says Colleges of Distinction offers a different way to categorize what colleges offer.

When folks are looking at institutions, sometimes they'll look at different kinds of rankings, US News and World Report rankings just to get an idea of what the institution is like. And, the Colleges of Distinction is a little bit different because it provides an overview of the engagement opportunities and what the student experience will be like from a different perspective.

Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management, Jason Woods, says St. Cloud State stands out because of the unique opportunities it offers students.

Something that is kind of unique to us is we allow students to do undergraduate research very early in the academic career, as well as students can study abroad as early as their first year with us. And, many times, that doesn't happen until later in a students career.

The website judges colleges based on student engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes instead of student population and endowment.