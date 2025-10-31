ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can help make the dinner table a little more flavorful for local residents. Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf is holding a Spice Drive to help meet customers' needs for more flavorful food during the holiday season.

The event is co-sponsored by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union. Donations of unopened, new dried herbs and spices can be delivered to St. Cloud Financial Credit Union's St. Cloud branch through December 31st. Their lobby hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon. The St. Cloud branch is at 3030 1st Street South in St. Cloud.

Emergency Services Program Manager Eric Vollen says,

"Herbs and spices are essential to well-being, but this year, with the impact of the government shutdown and reductions in SNAP, we know families need more than flavor, they need full meals. We're asking the community to give generously, whether its spices, staples, or shelf-stable proteins."