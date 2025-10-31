Bring Flavor To The Table With St. Cloud&#8217;s Spice Drive

Bring Flavor To The Table With St. Cloud’s Spice Drive

Manuta

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can help make the dinner table a little more flavorful for local residents.  Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf is holding a Spice Drive to help meet customers' needs for more flavorful food during the holiday season.

The event is co-sponsored by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union.  Donations of unopened, new dried herbs and spices can be delivered to St. Cloud Financial Credit Union's St. Cloud branch through December 31st.  Their lobby hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon.  The St. Cloud branch is at 3030 1st Street South in St. Cloud.

Emergency Services Program Manager Eric Vollen says,

"Herbs and spices are essential to well-being, but this year, with the impact of the government shutdown and reductions in SNAP, we know families need more than flavor, they need full meals.  We're asking the community to give generously, whether its spices, staples, or shelf-stable proteins."

Only True MTV Kids Can Name These ’80s Music Videos From One Freeze-Frame

How well do you really remember the music videos that defined the ’80s? We’ve grabbed a single freeze-frame from 11 of the decade’s most iconic videos. Scroll slowly and see how many you can name before peeking at the answers.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON