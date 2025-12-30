ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We're wrapping up the month of December the same way we started it, with a lot of snow.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud has officially had 15.7 inches of snow so far in December. We're 7.0 inches above normal so far this month.

To make it into the Top 10 snowiest Decembers on record in St. Cloud, we'd need 2.5 inches of additional snow over the final two days of the month.

Top 10 snowiest Decembers in St. Cloud:

#1). 25.5" - 1927

#2). 25.4" - 1968

#3). 25.0" - 1969

#4). 23.0" - 2008

#5). 22.5" - 2022

#6). 21.8" - 1950

#7). 21.0" - 2010

#8). 20.4" - 2013

#9). 19.0" - 1936

#10). 18.2" - 2009

A swiftly moving clipper will bring a round of light snow to communities along and north of I-94 on Tuesday. Accumulations up to an inch or so are possible.

Another clipper will move through Wednesday and will produce another inch or so of accumulation along and south of I-94.

So far for the season, St. Cloud has had a total of 23.7 inches of snow, which is 7.1 inches above normal.

The Stearns County Parks Department has posted on Facebook that all of its cross-country ski trails are groomed and ready for use.

The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department says the Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota grooms a cross-country ski trail at Riverside Park. The trail lights are on from 4–10 pm every day.

Last year at this time, we had 10.3 inches of snow in St. Cloud.