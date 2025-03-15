St. Cloud Sets Record High On Friday For 2nd Time In The Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The unusually warm March weather helped St. Cloud set a new record high temperature for the date on Friday. The National Weather Service says the official temperature at the St. Cloud Regional Airport at 4:25 p.m. was 73 degrees.

73 degrees breaks the old record for March 14th set in 2012 at 71 degrees. The average high temperature for St. Cloud this time of the year is 37 degrees and the normal low is 19 degrees. The low temperature on Friday was only 46 degrees.

We also saw some rain Friday night with .28 inches. The record rainfall for March 14th is 1.05 inches set in 1957, and the record snowfall for the date is 7.4" also set in 1957

It is the second new high temperature record set in the week. We set the record of 69 degrees on Monday, March 10th. The previous record high for Monday was 61 degrees set in 2015.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

