ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St Cloud set a new record high temperature on Saturday. The National Weather Service says the official high temperature on Saturday was 91 degrees. That broke the previous high of 88 degrees set in 1922. The overnight low was only 67 degrees. The overnight temp was higher than the normal high temp for October 4th, which is 63 degrees. It was our 7th day of 90-degree temperatures in 2025. The seven days of 90 degrees or more temperatures in 2025 are:

6/2 - 91 degrees

6/21 - 96 degrees

6/22 - 95 degrees

7/3 - 91 degrees

7/4 - 93 degrees

9/16 - 91 degrees

10/4 - 91 degrees

St. Cloud averages 11 days in the 90s each year, so the city is still below that average.

