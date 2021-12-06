St. Cloud Schools Holding Language Immersion Information Nights

ST. CLOUD -- Parents interested in having their kindergarteners learn a second language at school will have an opportunity to learn about their options this month.

The St. Cloud Area School District is hosting two language immersion information nights ahead of the annual enrollment kickoff.

The first is for the Spanish Immersion Program and will be held on Thursday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. at Clearview Elementary School. The second is for the Chinese Immersion Program and will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14th at Madison Elementary School.

The programs are open to students inside the district’s boundaries as well as those outside via open enrollment. In the program, students become bilingual by learning all the same material as their non-immersion peers, just in Mandarin or Spanish.

The district’s immersion program began in 2007, and the first students to complete it graduated in 2020.

St. Cloud is the only school district in greater Minnesota that offers more than one language immersion option. To learn more, visit the story on our website: wjon.com.

