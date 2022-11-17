District 742 Expands Language Immersion Programming

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District is expanding options for language immersion programming.

Dual Immersion in Spanish will be offered at Clearview and Westwood Elementary schools, and Dual Immersion in Somali will be offered at Discovery and Talahi.

At Clearview, kindergarteners in the fall of 2023 will transition to a dual immersion program in Spanish from the current full immersion program. In dual immersion, the students receive instruction half the day in the target language and half the day in English.

Current Spanish Immersion students at Clearview will remain in full immersion.

This fall will be the first year it will be offered at Westwood.

Dual Immersion in Somali will be piloted for kindergarteners for the first time this fall at Discovery and Talahi. This pilot program will be the first dual-immersion Somali program in the state of Minnesota.

English-only sections will continue to be offered at all schools.

Get our free mobile app

Chinese Immersion at Madison Elementary will remain full immersion. Spanish and Chinese Immersion in secondary schools will remain as scheduled for the 23-24 school year.