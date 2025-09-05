Hear From Police And Educators On Safety This Wednesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There will be a panel discussion on safe schools and safe communities in St. Cloud.
Senator Aric Putnam of St. Cloud is hosting the event on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Tech High School Commons.
Putnam will be joined by St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton, Superintendent Laurie Putnam, and Zach Dorholt, a mental health provider in the CentraCare Health System.
The event comes in the wake of the recent tragedy at Annunciation School, and amid Governor Tim Walz's consideration of a potential special session.
The night will give residents an opportunity to share their perspectives, ask questions, and engage in a conversation on how to keep St. Cloud schools and neighborhoods safe.
