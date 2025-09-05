ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There will be a panel discussion on safe schools and safe communities in St. Cloud.

Senator Aric Putnam of St. Cloud is hosting the event on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Tech High School Commons.

Putnam will be joined by St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton, Superintendent Laurie Putnam, and Zach Dorholt, a mental health provider in the CentraCare Health System.

Get our free mobile app

The event comes in the wake of the recent tragedy at Annunciation School, and amid Governor Tim Walz's consideration of a potential special session.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The night will give residents an opportunity to share their perspectives, ask questions, and engage in a conversation on how to keep St. Cloud schools and neighborhoods safe.