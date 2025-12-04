ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District is continuing to shape the future school boundaries for the elementary schools.

Get our free mobile app

During Wednesday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Laurie Putnam and Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Nikki Hansen outlined the process the district has undertaken over the past several months. They presented a proposed timeline and redesigned attendance areas for implementation in the 2026-2027 school year.

The process included data review, community and staff input, and priorities for balancing enrollment across the district.

It will be the first potential redesign in nearly 30 years.

Information on the boundary redesign process, including proposed maps, can be found on the district website's "Community" tab.

Read More: How St. Cloud Schools Plan To Redraw Elementary Boundaries |

Community members are encouraged to share input. Public comment is welcome at the start of in-person school board meetings. You can also email school board members.