St. Cloud Road Rage Crash Leads to Felony Drug Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A road rage incident and subsequent crash in St. Cloud last week have led to a felony drug charge against a Minnetonka man.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to a road rage incident in the area of 16th Avenue North and 3rd Street North Friday morning. A second call came in a short time later about a crash and a fight near the St. Cloud VFW.

Officers went to the scene and identified the driver and registered owner of a tan SUV that had crashed as 19-year-old Ca'Mari Smith. Smith said he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend who was a passenger in another vehicle when that vehicle rear-ended his SUV causing it to crash.

Officers also met with the caller who said he was in his kitchen when heard a loud crash. When the man went to help Smith, he picked up a shoebox that was outside the SUV and contained a wad of bills believed to be thousands of dollars.

Before officers arrived, Smith allegedly took the shoebox and a paper bag and walked them over to a vehicle that had previously left the area.

Police say as they were processing the scene, an officer noticed a baggie containing white pills outside of the SUV. The vehicle was towed to the police station where it was searched. A total of 100 Percocet pills were counted in the baggie outside the vehicle while eight more pills were allegedly found inside it. Court records show Smith also had $400 cash on him.

Smith is charged with felony 5th-degree drug possession.