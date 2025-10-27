St. Cloud Man Charged After Wild Road Rage Confrontation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with a pair of felonies after a road rage incident.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to the intersection of 12th Street North and 36th Avenue North before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 18th.

The victim said he was driving south on Highway 15 and entered the left turn lane at 12th Street North. According to the criminal complaint, 60-year-old Craig Duncan was in the other turn lane. The victim said when they turned onto 12th Street, Duncan allegedly got in front of his car, brake checked him, and swerved back and forth and not allowing the man to pass.

Court records show Duncan allegedly pulled over, exited his vehicle, and started swinging what the victim described as an axe and calling him derogatory names. The victim said he pulled over and started recording the situation, but never left his car.

Police arrived and spoke with Duncan, who officers say was angry during the conversation. Duncan allegedly denied having an axe but said he had an object used to dispatch deer and other road kill so they don't suffer.

Duncan is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony threats of violence. He's due in court on November 20th.

