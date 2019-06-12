St. Cloud Residents Involved In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A pickup was going east when it struck a second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, 60-year-old Isabel Gomez Nava of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, 32-year-old Scott Lemke of St. Cloud, was not hurt.