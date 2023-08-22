St. Cloud Records 20th 90-Degree Day this Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has now had 20 days in the 90s so far this season.

The National Weather Service says we got up to 97 degrees (as of 5:00 p.m.).

The temperature ties the record high for the date. We also got up to 97 degrees back in 1971.

This is also our hottest day of the summer, beating the 95 degree day we had back on July 27th.

St. Cloud's heat index hit 113 Tuesday. Becker got up to 115 for a heat index.

The dew point was in the upper 70s.

The last time St. Cloud had 20 90 degree says was in 2021.

We average just over 11 days in the 90s each year. With another day in the 90s expected Wednesday, we will likely be adding to our total.

We'd have to get up to 25 days in the 90s to crack the top 10 for the most days in the 90s.

Our Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect at least until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

